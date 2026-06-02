More sunshine on tap for Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Our stretch of dry and sunny days will continue as we enter the middle of the workweek. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. It will be a comfortable start to Wednesday, as our sky will stay clear for the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 as high pressure dominates the forecast. The rest of the week will get progressively hotter and humid as winds shift from the dry north to the humid south. By the weekend, highs will reach the mid-80s, making it a perfect weekend to sit by the pool. Rain looks to move into the Commonwealth by the start of next week.