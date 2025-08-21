Extensive morning cloud cover will break later in the day with a partly sunny afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday. High pressure keeps Friday sunny and dry with near normal highs in the mid 80s, a great start to the weekend. Watch for a few showers and storms Saturday evening as a moisture starved cold front tracks through. The bigger impact from this boundary will be much cooler air filtering late in the weekend. A dominant Canadian high slowly tracks southeast and we'll see sunny, dry and significantly cooler conditions next week. Highs will fall to well below normal for a change with upper 70s possible Monday through Wednesday. Couple that with lower humidity and lows in the 50s and it'll feel like a brief shot of fall in late August!
Morning Clouds Slowly Break Thursday Afternoon
Much Cooler Air Inbound Next Week
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.