Morning Clouds Slowly Break Thursday Afternoon

Extensive morning cloud cover will break later in the day with a partly sunny afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday. High pressure keeps Friday sunny and dry with near normal highs in the mid 80s, a great start to the weekend. Watch for a few showers and storms Saturday evening as a moisture starved cold front tracks through. The bigger impact from this boundary will be much cooler air filtering late in the weekend. A dominant Canadian high slowly tracks southeast and we'll see sunny, dry and significantly cooler conditions next week. Highs will fall to well below normal for a change with upper 70s possible Monday through Wednesday. Couple that with lower humidity and lows in the 50s and it'll feel like a brief shot of fall in late August!