Morning Flurries and A Cold Tuesday Afternoon

The coldest air of the season arrived early this week and Tuesday will be chilly! Morning flurries will give way to afternoon sunshine but highs will stay well below normal, in the upper 40s. A gusty west wind will only add to the chill. Lexington's record low maximum temperature is 47° set back in 1989 and we'll be close. Expect widespread frost with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday morning and another sunny but very cool afternoon with highs around 50°. That mammoth ridge of pressure slides east later in the week and as the wind shifts, we'll see a significant warm up. Highs will surge from the 60s Thursday into the 70s this weekend. If you're hoping for rain... don't. We're high and dry all week with the drought getting deeper day by day.

