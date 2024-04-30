Morning Rain and 70s Tuesday

Morning showers and isolated t-showers will slowly wind down over eastern Kentucky later in the day and we should see some sun breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. Expect cooler highs in the mid 70s. High pressure takes over midweek and sunshine returns along with that summer like warmth we've been getting used to. Highs will soar to the low 80s Wednesday and peak in the mid 80s Thursday, Lexington's record high Thursday is in the upper 80s. Unfortunately more active weather is still on track for the weekend with showers and t-showers likely for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday with a lower chance Derby Day.