Morning Rain Gives Way to Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers Midweek

Winter makes a comeback Wednesday with highs dropping from the 40s to the 30s, morning rain giving way to a few afternoon rain/snow showers and a windy, cloudy and raw day on the way. Some of the snow showers could lead to minor accumulation on grass and elevated surfaces with a few slick spots on the roads into the evening. We're much colder overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with flurries possible and lows in the teens. The full brunt of the Arctic air hits Thursday with partly sunny skies but highs only in the upper 20s. We'll see another round of wicked cold air for the weekend with a few snow showers Friday and snow squalls that could lead to light accumulation Saturday with highs staying below freezing.