Morning Showers, Afternoon Clouds Thursday

Showers and isolated t-showers will slowly wind down Thursday afternoon, but the lingering cloud cover will be slower to go. High pressure briefly takes over to start the weekend and we'll enjoy sunshine with highs climbing from the mid to upper 60s Thursday closer to 70° Saturday. Another round of active weather fires up Saturday night with more showers and t-showers wrapping up the weekend. It's looking like most of it will hit Sunday with Veterans Day trending quieter in the wake of the departing system.