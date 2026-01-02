Mostly Cloudy and Chilly Friday

Low pressure passes to our south early in the weekend, slinging just a hint of moisture across far southeastern counties. We'll end up mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s Friday. Watch for a quick hit of light rain southeast overnight with a hint of light freezing rain/drizzle on the northern edge. Expect lows around freezing. High pressure builds in behind the departing system with decreasing clouds and highs around 40° Saturday. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, mostly sunny and in the low 40s. Next week is trending milder (50s) and eventually wetter too.