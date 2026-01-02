Mostly Cloudy and Chilly Friday

Low pressure passes to our south early in the weekend, slinging just a hint of moisture across far southeastern counties. We'll end up mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s Friday. Watch for a quick hit of light rain southeast overnight with a hint of light freezing rain/drizzle on the northern edge. Expect lows around freezing. High pressure builds in behind the departing system with decreasing clouds and highs around 40° Saturday. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, mostly sunny and in the low 40s. Next week is trending milder (50s) and eventually wetter too.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.