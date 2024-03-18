Mostly Cloudy and Chilly Monday

We're starting off the work week with a March chill, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and below normal highs in the low to mid 40s Monday. Isolated afternoon sprinkles/flurries are possible but with very dry air at the surface, most won't see much. Clouds clear out overnight and we're set for another hard freeze with lows in the mid 20s. Spring begins Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs edging into the low 50s thanks to a strong southwest breeze.

