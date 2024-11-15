It won't be the best start to the weekend with lingering clouds and highs in the mid 50s (near normal) but it will get better. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a great afternoon for football as the Cats return to Kroger Field. We'll wrap the weekend up with more sunshine and warmer highs in the mid 60s Sunday.
Mostly Cloudy and Cool Friday
Mostly Sunny and Slowly Warming Saturday, Sunday
