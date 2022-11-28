Get ready for a mostly cloudy and cool Monday with highs around 50°. That late weekend rain and wind dies down and it will be a quiet start to the work week. Tuesday cranks up a southerly wind and it will be gusty, southwest at 20 to 30 mph which will also drive highs into the low 60s. A strong cold front will drive showers and isolated t-showers our way Tuesday night into Wednesday with gusty wind still a factor. The severe storm threat with this round will stay to our south.