Mostly Cloudy and Cooler Thursday

We're cooling down with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week. Thursday will bring lingering cloud cover and a slight chance for isolated showers/sprinkles through the day. The weekend still looks spectacular, mostly to partly sunny skies and lower humidity. Our next chance for rain doesn't fire up until the middle of next week with the potential for a taste of fall following it.


