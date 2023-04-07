This weekend starts off with a mostly cloudy, windy and cool Friday (opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland) with highs in the upper 50s. We're running the northern edge of precipitation associated with a stalled front well to our south. Showers will graze far southeastern counties Friday but we'll see more cloud cover than anything else in the Bluegrass. The weekend will slowly get better with mostly to partly cloudy skies Saturday and highs in the low 60s. Easter Sunday is the best day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, around 70°.

