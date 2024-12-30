Mostly Cloudy with a Break from the Rain Monday

Rain backs off Monday, but clouds linger. We'll end up mostly cloudy with above normal highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain develops late Monday night with showers and isolated t-showers likely Tuesday. We'll hit our high in the 50s early in the day with temperatures dropping later in the afternoon as colder air rushes in behind the cold front. New Year's Eve will see showers diminishing and the temperature dropping, lows will crash to the mid 30s and only make it back to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies New Year's Day.