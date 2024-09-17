Low pressure to our southeast will keep it mostly cloudy Tuesday with showers most likely across southeastern counties. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rest of the week looks quiet with sunshine and highs gradually warming into the mid to upper 80s. The last week of summer is wrapping up about as summery as it gets!
Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Tuesday
Wrapping Up the Week with Sunshine and Heat
