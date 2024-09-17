Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Tuesday

Wrapping Up the Week with Sunshine and Heat
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Low pressure to our southeast will keep it mostly cloudy Tuesday with showers most likely across southeastern counties. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rest of the week looks quiet with sunshine and highs gradually warming into the mid to upper 80s. The last week of summer is wrapping up about as summery as it gets!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18