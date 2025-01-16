Mostly Cloudy with Flurries Thursday

We're in for a mostly cloudy, breezy and less cold Thursday with flurries and isolated snow showers possible and ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday brings back some sunshine to start the weekend with highs around normal, in the low to mid 40s. Watch for cold rain showers on and off Saturday with highs still in the low to mid 40s. Another wave of Arctic air will stop our brief thaw with falling temperatures and snow showers Sunday. The core of our next cold snap hits just in time for MLK Day with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits, around zero early next week.