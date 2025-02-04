Mostly Cold Tomorrow

Today has seen a wide swing in temperatures across the state. It was well into the 60s through the day in the south while it was close to 40 degrees across the north.

A similar set up tomorrow with much warmer temperatures south compared to north. A warm front bubbling north will get into southern Kentucky late in the afternoon giving temperatures a very quick boost into the 50s by evening near the Tennessee line while a lot of us are stuck in the 30s. Most of the day in Lexington looks cold and eventually wet as rain arrives.

The warm air comes north in the evening with some strong storms possible tomorrow night. There's a marginal risk of severe storms mainly south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of I-75 late tomorrow night.

