Mostly dry Halloween before rain returns Sunday and next week

Happy Halloween! We are starting off this Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies across Central and Eastern Kentucky, but the good news is that the weather is looking pretty good for any Halloween festivities or Breeders' Cup plans at Keeneland!

Clouds will stick around throughout much of the day, but we should remain dry, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s across the Bluegrass region. Some locations farther south could even reach the mid to upper 70s.

However, our extended stretch of dry weather is finally coming to an end, with rain chances returning Sunday and a more active weather pattern expected next week.

Mostly Dry for Breeders' Cup and Trick-or-Treating

If you're heading out to Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup or taking the kids trick-or-treating tonight, the forecast is looking pretty good!

We'll continue to see mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and evening, with temperatures falling back into the 60s during trick-or-treating hours.

Most of Central and Eastern Kentucky should remain dry through the evening, although an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out.

Rain chances will gradually increase after midnight, especially across Western Kentucky and areas closer to the I-65 corridor.

Rain Returns Sunday

Our first widespread opportunity for rainfall in quite some time arrives Sunday as a weather disturbance moves through the Ohio Valley.

We'll see showers develop across the region, with periods of rain expected throughout the day.

Rainfall totals will vary depending on your location. Much of the Bluegrass region could receive around a tenth of an inch, while locations farther west could pick up closer to half an inch or more.

Temperatures will also be cooler Sunday, with afternoon highs generally reaching the mid to upper 60s across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Brief Break From the Rain Monday and Tuesday

After Sunday's showers move out, we'll catch a brief break from the rain to start the workweek.

Monday looks mainly dry, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

We'll warm things up even more Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the mid 70s and possibly the upper 70s across Southern Kentucky.

Most of Tuesday should remain dry before our next weather system approaches late in the day.

Heavier Rain Possible Wednesday and Thursday

Our weather pattern becomes much more active as we head into the middle of next week.

Widespread showers are expected to develop late Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Some locations could pick up 1–2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, which would bring some much-needed rainfall to areas experiencing ongoing drought conditions.

Rain chances should gradually decrease Thursday evening, although a few lingering sprinkles or areas of drizzle could stick around into Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild throughout the week, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

For now, enjoy your Halloween festivities and the mostly dry weather today before our rain chances finally make a comeback!