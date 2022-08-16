Mostly Quiet On The Weather Front

We can often hit some weather doldrums toward the latter part of summer, and we seemed to have entered that phase, and on the cooler side of that equation. Considering how hot and muggy mid-August can be, our highs staying in the low and mid-80s through the weekend isn't bad. All of these temperatures remain below normal, which is 87 Tuesday, but the normal high begins its seasonal fall starting tomorrow.

With the quiet weather pattern, the most we'll see on the MaxTrack Live Doppler will the little 'splash and dash' type showers in the afternoon with an overall pretty sparse coverage. In fact, most of us will stay dry through Friday evening.

Rain will become more widespread this weekend with Sunday being the wetter of the two weekend days. By the time Sunday evening arrives, a lot of us will be between 1/10 and 1/4 inch of rain, although a few spots may end up a bit higher.

The main batch of rain comes in on Monday which may be signaling another pattern change to a wetter scenario next week. Over the next week, we'll be averaging between 3/4 of an inch and a 1 1/2 inches of rain, with most of that next Monday.

Enjoy the quiet weather...we've definitely earned it.

