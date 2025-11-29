Mostly rain but a few may see snowflakes Saturday evening

Happy Saturday! We will see dry time during the morning and afternoon hours today, but we will see plenty of showers by Saturday night and Sunday morning. Highs will reach the lower 40s before the showers arrive. Most of us will see strictly rain, but some may see a couple of snowflakes mixed in this evening. Sunday will be drier and colder, with our daytime high in the morning before we fall into the 30s as the day progresses. Our next weathermaker will arrive on Monday evening, where we could see a wintry mix as we head into Tuesday morning.