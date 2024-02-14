Mostly Sunny and Above Normal Midweek

Unseasonably mild February weather continues with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday into Thursday. Enjoy it while you can. Low pressure will spin in from out west after a cold front drops south Thursday night. With colder air to start the weekend (highs in the 40s Friday) and lows dropping to the upper 20s Saturday morning we'll see rain to snow showers developing Friday night with the chance for measurable snowfall. Saturday's highs will stay cold, only in the mid to upper 30s. We'll bounce back fast, 40s Sunday and 50s again early next week.

