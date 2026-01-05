We're starting off the week above normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s and mostly to partly sunny skies Monday. An approaching cold front will ramp up cloud cover Tuesday, but highs will still top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll stay in that range midweek but see our rain chance on the rise with showers likely Thursday into Friday.
Mostly Sunny and Above Normal Monday
Rain Chance Rising Later this Week
