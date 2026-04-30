Mostly Sunny and Cool Thursday

We're in for a mostly sunny and very nice Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. A weak boundary will drop south early Friday morning, sparking a few showers and isolated t-showers early, but we'll end up partly sunny and in the low 60s later in the day. Derby day is still trending very cool this year. Even with afternoon sunshine, Saturday's highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Watch for lows in the mid to upper 30s and patchy frost potential Sunday morning.