We're in for a mostly sunny, dry and gradually warming week with high pressure dominating. Expect highs to climb from the mid 70s Monday to the low to mid 80s (near normal) Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll max out and hover in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week. Beautiful but unseasonably warm days and with another extended dry stretch, more days that will only deepen the ongoing drought.
Mostly Sunny and Dry Days Ahead
Above Normal Warmth Building later this Week
