Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly Sunny and Dry Days Ahead

Above Normal Warmth Building later this Week
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted

We're in for a mostly sunny, dry and gradually warming week with high pressure dominating. Expect highs to climb from the mid 70s Monday to the low to mid 80s (near normal) Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll max out and hover in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week. Beautiful but unseasonably warm days and with another extended dry stretch, more days that will only deepen the ongoing drought.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18