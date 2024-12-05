Mostly Sunny and Much Colder Thursday

The strong front that sparked a few rain and snow showers and a gusty northwest wind overnight tracks east Thursday. We'll see the wind die down, sunshine return and the temperature tank with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure building in from out west will keep it sunny and dry to start the weekend but Friday's highs will stay cold, in the low to mid 30s. A west/southwest wind shift will take the edge off of the cold with Saturday's highs back in the 40s. A nice day for a Christmas parade!