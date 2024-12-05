Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly Sunny and Much Colder Thursday

Dry and Cold to Start the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The strong front that sparked a few rain and snow showers and a gusty northwest wind overnight tracks east Thursday. We'll see the wind die down, sunshine return and the temperature tank with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure building in from out west will keep it sunny and dry to start the weekend but Friday's highs will stay cold, in the low to mid 30s. A west/southwest wind shift will take the edge off of the cold with Saturday's highs back in the 40s. A nice day for a Christmas parade!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18