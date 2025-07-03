We're staying mostly sunny but trending hotter and muggier into your Independence Day weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s Thursday. We'll edge into the low 90s Friday and top out in the low/mid 90s the rest of the weekend. With humidity rising it will get a bit steamier out there, but we should be able to hold off our next chance for showers and storms until early next week.
Mostly Sunny and Near Normal Thursday
A Hotter and Muggier Independence Day Weekend Inbound
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.