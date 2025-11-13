Mostly Sunny and Seasonable Thursday

Another nice November day is on the way with mostly sunny skies and near normal highs in the upper 50s. Friday starts the weekend partly sunny and warmer, highs will jump to the low to mid 60s and max out in the upper 60s, near 70° Saturday. Watch for mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers well above normal warmth for the last home game for the Cats out at Kroger Field Saturday afternoon. We'll wrap up the weekend with showers Sunday and unsettled weather on the rise into next week.