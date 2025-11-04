Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly Sunny and Spectacular Tuesday

Warmer Midweek
High pressure dominates Tuesday and after a few morning clouds dissipate, we're in for a mostly sunny and nice afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A warm front lifts north midweek, pushing Wednesday's highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A couple of cold fronts follow with a decent chance for rain heading into the weekend and a big chill heading our way early next week.

