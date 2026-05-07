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Mostly Sunny and Still Cool Thursday

Patchy Frost Possible Friday Morning
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Thursday will be mostly sunny but still unseasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. With clear skies and light and variable wind overnight, patchy frost is possible as lows drop to the upper 30s. Friday keeps the sunshine rolling with highs edging into the upper 60s to low 70s as a strong southwest wind kicks in. Active weather ramps back up for Mother's Day weekend with a round of showers Friday night into Saturday morning and another round of showers and storms late Sunday.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18