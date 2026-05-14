We're mostly sunny and unseasonably cool Thursday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Big changes are on the way this weekend, with the pattern trending warmer and unsettled. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with a few showers and storms possible; highs will top out around normal, in the mid 70s. A warm front lifts north Saturday sparking scattered showers and storms and sending highs closer to 80°. We'll dry out and see sunshine return Sunday, but the heat continues to build as highs reach the upper 80s. We'll peak near record levels, around 90° Monday before more showers and storms tamp down the spring heat.