Mostly Sunny and Very Warm Friday

Friday is looking good! We'll end up mostly sunny with above normal highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will drop south in the evening sparking a few showers and storms and eventually push back north as a warm front Saturday with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and highs closer to 70°. We'll wrap up the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 80s Sunday. Next week is trending very summery with consistent, near record highs in the low 80s and a return to active weather with multiple rounds of showers and storms.