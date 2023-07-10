Mostly Sunny and Warm for a Few Days

High pressure takes over Monday and after areas of dense morning fog dissipate, we're in for a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Expect more sunshine Tuesday with upper 80s, right around normal for this time of the year. Wednesday will be our last quiet day, partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers and highs pushing 90°. Showers and storms fire back up Thursday and with a slow-moving system across the Great Lakes, unsettled weather will linger Friday and into the weekend.

