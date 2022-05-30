We're in for a mostly sunny and very warm Memorial Day. Expect highs topping out in the upper 80s, well above average thanks to a southerly breeze and high pressure anchored out east. Lexington's warmest Memorial Day on record is 92°, so we won't be that far from it! Tuesday looks mostly to partly sunny and just as warm with highs pushing 90° again. Expect changes midweek as a cold front drops south and briefly sputters. A few late day showers and storms will be possible but we'll see a better chance for active weather Thursday as low pressure spins up along that boundary. Highs will drop back into the 70s Thursday and into early this weekend.
Mostly Sunny and Warm Memorial Day
Showers and Storms Inbound Later this Week
Posted at 3:57 AM, May 30, 2022
