Mostly Sunny and Warm Memorial Day

We're in for a mostly sunny and very warm Memorial Day. Expect highs topping out in the upper 80s, well above average thanks to a southerly breeze and high pressure anchored out east. Lexington's warmest Memorial Day on record is 92°, so we won't be that far from it! Tuesday looks mostly to partly sunny and just as warm with highs pushing 90° again. Expect changes midweek as a cold front drops south and briefly sputters. A few late day showers and storms will be possible but we'll see a better chance for active weather Thursday as low pressure spins up along that boundary. Highs will drop back into the 70s Thursday and into early this weekend.