Still Summery for Kids Heading Back to School

High pressure slides east midweek, and we'll see the heat and humidity rising slightly. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. For kids heading back to school, it's not exactly the kind of day you look forward to spending indoors! Thursday will bring increasing clouds with highs closer to 90°. Showers and storms initially stay west although a few could make it into the Commonwealth late in the day. We're more likely to see widespread showers and storms (strong storms and heavy rain possible) Friday into Friday night as a cold front sweeps through.