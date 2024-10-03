Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly Sunny and Warmer Thursday

Looking Good this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We're looking good Thursday and into the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Spectacular weather for the opening of the fall meet out at Keenelend! There isn't much in the way of rain heading our way any time soon, a couple of dry fronts will track through next week giving us a midweek taste of fall with below normal highs and continued sunny and dry conditions toward midweek.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18