Mostly Sunny and Warmer Thursday

We're looking good Thursday and into the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Spectacular weather for the opening of the fall meet out at Keenelend! There isn't much in the way of rain heading our way any time soon, a couple of dry fronts will track through next week giving us a midweek taste of fall with below normal highs and continued sunny and dry conditions toward midweek.
