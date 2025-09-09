Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny and warming up as the week continues

The upper 80s return by the end of the workweek.
Our string of fall-like days is coming to a close as temperatures are heating up to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek. This evening, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-80s under a mostly clear sky. By the weekend, our temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with the game on Saturday being a hot one with highs near 90.

