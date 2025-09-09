Our string of fall-like days is coming to a close as temperatures are heating up to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the workweek. This evening, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-80s under a mostly clear sky. By the weekend, our temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with the game on Saturday being a hot one with highs near 90.
Mostly sunny and warming up as the week continues
The upper 80s return by the end of the workweek.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.