Mostly Sunny and with a Touch of Summer Thursday

Highs soar into the low to mid 80s Thursday, near record warmth for some. We'll have plenty of sunshine to go along with that summerish warmth. A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms to start the weekend. They'll develop Friday afternoon/evening, continue overnight and wind down Saturday morning. We'll drop to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with sunshine to wrap up the weekend. Active weather ramps up again Monday, this time strong to severe storms will be possible.