Mostly Sunny, Chilly and Dry Thursday

High pressure pays a quick visit Thursday providing mostly sunny skies and a chilly and dry afternoon with below normal highs in the mid 40s. We'll cloud up overnight ahead of the next system that will pass to our south. Expect a cloudy and chilly Friday with rain showers on and off through the day. There may be a hint of mixed, wintry precipitation at onset but we're looking at a chilly, raw and wet start to the weekend. Saturday looks much better, partly sunny skies with highs closer to 60°. Sunday wraps the weekend up with sunshine and highs pushing 70°.

