We'll dry out and see sunshine return Thursday, but it will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Bluegrass and in the low 40s southeast. Winter weather takes a backseat for a while with a weekend warm up into the 50s that will carry over into early next week. We'll also see multiple rounds of active weather with rounds of rain showers along with the milder temperatures
Mostly Sunny, Cold and Dry Thursday
Warmer and Eventually Wetter this Weekend
