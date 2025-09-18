High pressure keeps it mostly sunny, dry and unseasonably warm to wrap up the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Just in time for the beginning of fall, a pattern shift kicks in early next week with the temperature coming down and a much-needed chance for showers and storms on the rise!
Mostly Sunny, Dry and Hot into the Weekend
Chance for Active Weather Rising Next Week
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.