Mostly Sunny, Dry and Warmer Thursday

High pressure takes over Thursday and we're in for a nice start to February. Expect above normal highs in the low to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will drop south Friday bumping up cloud cover and dropping highs back into the upper 40s. Don't expect much rain, sprinkles, isolated showers are possible at most. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs back in the 50s through next week.
Posted at 3:29 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 03:29:31-05
