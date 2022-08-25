Watch Now
Mostly Sunny and Dry Thursday

Scattered Showers and Storms Friday
Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 04:03:54-04

We have one more quiet day on the way with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Thursday. With a southwest wind expect the mugginess to increase as well. A cold front will drop south, stall, and head back north as a warm front Saturday. It will spark scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon that will diminish later in the evening. The heat is on, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s Friday. And it looks to stay on into the weekend as highs stay in the upper 80s pushing 90° into early next week.

