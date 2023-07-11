Mostly Sunny Tuesday

Spectacular summer weather hangs on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure slides east and a southerly flow will start to ramp up moisture midweek. Expect a hotter, muggier Wednesday with highs near 90° and mostly to partly sunny skies. A slow moving, eventually stalling system will throw rounds of showers, strong storms and heavy rain our way starting Thursday and continuing on and off into the weekend.

