Mostly Sunny Tuesday

Spectacular summer weather hangs on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure slides east and a southerly flow will start to ramp up moisture midweek. Expect a hotter, muggier Wednesday with highs near 90° and mostly to partly sunny skies. A slow moving, eventually stalling system will throw rounds of showers, strong storms and heavy rain our way starting Thursday and continuing on and off into the weekend.
Posted at 4:03 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 04:03:25-04
