Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly Sunny, Warmer Midweek

Showers and Storms Inbound to Start the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted

We have one more nice spring day before active weather fires up again. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs climbing to the upper 70s. Isolated pm showers are possible but a better chance for scattered showers and t-showers develops Thursday as a southerly wind increases moisture. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and while severe weather isn't expected, we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18