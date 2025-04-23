Mostly Sunny, Warmer Midweek

We have one more nice spring day before active weather fires up again. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs climbing to the upper 70s. Isolated pm showers are possible but a better chance for scattered showers and t-showers develops Thursday as a southerly wind increases moisture. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and while severe weather isn't expected, we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain.