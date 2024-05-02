Mostly Sunny with Near Record Highs Thursday

Our early May "summer" heat peaks Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs soaring to near record levels for some, into the mid to upper 80s. Lexington's record high is 88°. An approaching frontal system will usher in cooler, and unfortunately, more active weather for your Derby weekend. Expect widespread showers and storms Friday morning, the Kentucky Oaks will be wet but hopefully coverage will be more on and off into the afternoon. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Clouds will linger Friday night, but we should see a break in the action into Saturday morning. Another approaching low will fire up scattered showers and a few t-showers later in the day Saturday with a better chance Saturday night. If you're heading out to Churchill Downs for the Oaks or Derby take the appropriate wet weather gear. High will stay in the upper 70s both days.

