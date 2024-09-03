Mostly to Partly Sunny and Nice Tuesday

High pressure hangs on Tuesday although we'll see a little more cloud cover. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 80° and a slim chance for isolated showers way down south. Wednesday looks partly sunny and a little warmer with highs near normal, in the mid 80s. We'll peak in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday before a cold front ushers in scattered showers and a few t-showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend? A taste of fall with much cooler, drier air filtering in, highs will fall to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.