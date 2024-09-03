High pressure hangs on Tuesday although we'll see a little more cloud cover. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 80° and a slim chance for isolated showers way down south. Wednesday looks partly sunny and a little warmer with highs near normal, in the mid 80s. We'll peak in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday before a cold front ushers in scattered showers and a few t-showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend? A taste of fall with much cooler, drier air filtering in, highs will fall to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Mostly to Partly Sunny and Nice Tuesday
Warmer and Slightly Muggier Later this Week
