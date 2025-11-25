Much cooler air to arrive for Thanksgiving

Much cooler air is arriving just in time for Thanksgiving, with highs falling to the upper 30s on Thursday. This evening, we will see a few isolated showers as we begin our descent to sub-seasonal temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s for Wednesday morning before briefly reaching the upper 40s in the late morning hours. The rest of the day will be cooler, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by Thanksgiving morning. Any turkey trotters will need to dress warmly as wind chills could reach the mid-20s in the morning. By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 30s. We will slowly warm up by the weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s by Sunday.