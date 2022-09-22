Much Cooler as We Transition to Fall

The last day of summer saw a blazing 94° high in Lexington, just a few degrees shy of a record high. We're swapping that heat for a much cooler airmass as we transition to Fall Thursday! A cold front sparked a few morning showers but will have a much more significant impact as cooler and drier air filters in thanks to a gusty northerly wind. Highs will fall well below normal, in the low to mid 70s Thursday and potentially not getting out of the upper 60s Friday. Watch for our chilliest morning since May with Friday morning lows in the 40s, isolated upper 30s will be possible. Expect spectacular football weather Saturday afternoon/evening but watch for scattered showers to wrap up the weekend.