Much cooler days ahead

Happy Wednesday! Our string of warmer days has come to a close as we feel the effects of our cold front. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s. Our rain chances will also decrease through the evening and will stay isolated into Derby weekend. Highs will continue dropping by the weekend and will stay near the upper 50s and lower 60s. We may see a few showers early on Oaks Day, but it will be mostly dry by early afternoon. Derby Day will also be dry but brisk with highs near 60. By the start of next week, temperatures will remain cooler, with a chance of rain later in the week.