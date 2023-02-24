Much Cooler to Start the Weekend

We're back to February reality Friday with much cooler air following the cold front that went through overnight. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, right around our normal high. After a few morning sprinkles/flurries, clouds will break for a bit of afternoon sunshine then fill back in overnight. Saturday will end up mostly cloudy with a few showers in the Bluegrass but a better chance for scattered showers across southern counties and highs still around 50°. Sunday, more of the same. Mostly cloudy with late day showers but highs jumping to the upper 50s. We'll need to keep an eye on the system rolling in early next week, we'll see strong storms with highs around 70° Monday.