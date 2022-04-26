Much Cooler Tuesday

We're set for a significantly cooler Tuesday behind the front that brought our latest round of rain. Expect morning clouds breaking up in the afternoon but even that dose of sunshine won't warm it up much. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, about 20° cooler than Monday thanks to cooler air filtering in on a northwest wind. High pressure takes over midweek and with clear skies overnight we'll see lows in the mid 30s Wednesday morning, frost is possible. A few locations may even drop close to freezing. Cover up or bring in those early season plants, a frost advisory is in effect! We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs still below average Wednesday afternoon, in the low to mid 60s. Increasing high clouds should keep the frost threat at bay Thursday morning but lows will still dip to the upper 30s. Beyond that, a gradual warming trend into the weekend that will also bring a rising chance for rounds of showers and storms.